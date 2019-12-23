Keerthy Suresh Impresses Us With Her Elegant Floral Sari At The National Film Awards Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Actress Keerthy Suresh was honoured with the National Film Award and the actress donned a resplendent sari for the occasion. It was a beautiful sari and Keerthy looked graceful in it. Accentuated by soft golden hue, her sari seemed perfect for formal occasions and her styling was done to perfection. So, let's decode her sari look.

So, Keerthy draped a plain-hued sari for the special occasion and it was highlighted by intricate border. Her sari was upped by beautifully embellished border and she teamed it with a full-sleeved floral-patterned blouse. Her blouse was accentuated by pink-toned floral accents, which spruced up her avatar. Well, we couldn't take eyes off her.

As for her jewellery game, she spruced up her look with elaborate jhumkis, which went well with her sari. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a small bindi. The cheekbones were contoured. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find the sari and look of Keerthy Suresh's? Let us know that.