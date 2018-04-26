Katrina Proves, Black Saree Is Forever Sexy!

Katrina joined Instagram much after the other biggies of Bollywood did, but it did not stop her from becoming an Instagram star in no time.

Her Instagram profile can heal sore eyes and her captions are quirky and hilarious. The bombshell posted a picture on Instagram from one of her photoshoots and boy, she looks smoking hot!

Clad in a black saree and off-shoulder, plunge neck blouse, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress is seen giving the sexiest pose for the camera.

Well, as all of us know, this is not the first time Katrina has posted a sultry picture on Instagram. She is an Instagram regular and knows how to keep her 10 million followers hooked.

Here is another picture of hers from a photoshoot for the same jewellery brand.

Doesn't she look ethereal?

On the work front, Katrina has given her nod to a very interesting project. According to sources and a few reputed entertainment websites, the 34-year-old actress has agreed to pen down her memoir.

The book is reportedly named 'Barbie Dreams,' because she is the only Indian actor to have modelled as a Barbie doll. It will chronicle Katrina's childhood and her travel to different countries. It will also bring forth her initial struggles in Bollywood.

The memoir will be motivational and therefore, will not chronicle her personal life whatsoever!