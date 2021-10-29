Sooryavanshi Promotions: Katrina Kaif Gives Us A Festive-Wear Goal With Her Draped Yellow Floral Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The speculations around Katrina Kaif's forthcoming wedding to Vicky Kaushal are doing the rounds on social media but the actress hasn't spoken about it, so far and has been promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. While last two times, she sported traditional wear from Sabyasachi's eponymous label, this time, the actress wore a draped outfit by Anamika Khanna. With this attire of hers, she exuded festive vibes - if you are looking forward to a grand celebration on Diwali, this is the ensemble you can flaunt. Apart from a festive outfit, this attire of hers also seemed ideal for wedding functions such as sangeet and mehendi. So, let's talk about her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.

Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as always in her attire. She wore a bright yellow ensemble that featured a draped palla and skirt and colourful floral applique blouse. She paired her ensemble with a long and full-sleeved overcoat that was adorned with pink-hued floral accents. It was a stunning attire and Katrina Kaif paired her ensemble with silver sandals that went well with her outfit. She kept her jewellery look minimal but her dainty gemstone earrings were absolutely eye-catching. Her earrings accentuated her look and came from the label, Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels.

With her makeup look, Katrina Kaif also gave us cues on what makeup to do with a yellow outfit. So, the makeup was meticulously done - kudos to makeup artist, Daniel Bauer. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, subtle nude-pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The side-parted tresses completed her look. Katrina Kaif looked amazing in her attire and for more fashion goals from the diva, all you have to do is, stay tuned. So, what do you think about attire and look of Katrina Kaif? Let us know that in the comment section.