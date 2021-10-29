Just In
- 4 hrs ago 6 Best Vitamins For Erectile Dysfunction: Know How They Help Treat Or Manage The Condition
- 6 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her New Sportswear; Take A Look At Her Nail Art Too!
- 8 hrs ago Antidepressant Fluvoxamine May Reduce Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalisation: Lancet Study
- 8 hrs ago Diwali 2021: Mustard Yellow Saree Goals Ft. Keerthy Suresh And Karisma Kapoor
Don't Miss
- News UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2021 declared: How to check
- Movies Bollywood Actress Kubbra Sait Speaks About Celebrity Astrologer Janvi Gaur
- Sports MS Dhoni prevented selectors from sending Hardik Pandya home after IPL 2021: Report
- Education UPSC Prelims Result 2021 Update: Civil Services Prelims Result Declared, Check UPSC Pre 2021 Result Here
- Finance Stocks To Issue Bonus Shares In November 2021
- Automobiles Top 5 Features Of The Bajaj Pulsar F250 & N250 — What A Pulsar Maniac Should Look At
- Technology Oppo Reno7 Series Key Features Reveled Via New Leak; Reno7 SE Might Tag Along
- Travel North India - Ten Best Winter Destinations
Sooryavanshi Promotions: Katrina Kaif Gives Us A Festive-Wear Goal With Her Draped Yellow Floral Outfit
The speculations around Katrina Kaif's forthcoming wedding to Vicky Kaushal are doing the rounds on social media but the actress hasn't spoken about it, so far and has been promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. While last two times, she sported traditional wear from Sabyasachi's eponymous label, this time, the actress wore a draped outfit by Anamika Khanna. With this attire of hers, she exuded festive vibes - if you are looking forward to a grand celebration on Diwali, this is the ensemble you can flaunt. Apart from a festive outfit, this attire of hers also seemed ideal for wedding functions such as sangeet and mehendi. So, let's talk about her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.
Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as always in her attire. She wore a bright yellow ensemble that featured a draped palla and skirt and colourful floral applique blouse. She paired her ensemble with a long and full-sleeved overcoat that was adorned with pink-hued floral accents. It was a stunning attire and Katrina Kaif paired her ensemble with silver sandals that went well with her outfit. She kept her jewellery look minimal but her dainty gemstone earrings were absolutely eye-catching. Her earrings accentuated her look and came from the label, Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels.
With her makeup look, Katrina Kaif also gave us cues on what makeup to do with a yellow outfit. So, the makeup was meticulously done - kudos to makeup artist, Daniel Bauer. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, subtle nude-pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The side-parted tresses completed her look. Katrina Kaif looked amazing in her attire and for more fashion goals from the diva, all you have to do is, stay tuned. So, what do you think about attire and look of Katrina Kaif? Let us know that in the comment section.