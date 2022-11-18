Just In
Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Experiments With ‘Safety Pin’ Style Trend
A safety pin is considered to be a handy tool or object that helps tie up or fasten something. Considered a handbag staple, we all are grown up with this handy tip of "keeping a bunch of safety pins in your purse or bag" in case of emergency fastening! But now, this safety minuscule object is presented as an embellishment that helps add a sense of edginess and flair to the fashionable attire. Turns out, you don't need to hide the safety pin by fastening it in the inside direction anymore. You can now visibly flaunt the safety pin as an accessory!
Image: Instagram
Here are 5 celebs who followed the safety pin trend with chic outfits:
Katrina Kaif
Image: Instagram
The ever-gorgeous Katrina Kaif is famous for her understated as well as glamorous style. The Phone Bhoot movie star looked chic in a blue knitted crop top with long sleeves, ribbed detailing, and metal safety pins working as buttons.
The large metal pins looked edgy against the soft, casual knitwear and allowed the casual top to infuse a sense of drama. She teamed the blue knitted top with regular denim which gave a perfect inspiration for understated casual fashion!
Ananya Panday
Image: Instagram
Another Bollywood diva who flaunted the safety pin knitwear outfit was none other than Ananya Panday. The Liger movie actress showcased an understated casual look that makes a perfect choice for hangouts with friends or simply chilling at home. Ananya wore a pink knitted top that was designed with silver metal safety pins as fasteners other than regular buttons. Her simple crop top and denim look showcased a sense of edginess with safety pins!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Instagram
Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known to slay chic and edgy fashion. The Mili movie actress looked absolutely amazing in a powder blue Versace dress. Janhvi's mono-hue body-hugging outfit featured cut-out details and a few golden colour metal safety pins that worked perfectly as embellishments. The stone-encrusted metal pins shined like jewels against her royal blue ensemble.
Ms.Kapoor opted for signature Versace jewellery pieces including golden stud earrings and a geometrical style finger ring. Janhvi elevated her diva look with glossy makeup and a sleek open hairdo!
Gigi Hadid
Image: Instagram
Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave a boss lady vibe in a golden colour Versace pantsuit. The neutral hue pantsuit comprised a lace bralette top, a blazer jacket, and hipster pants. Gigi complemented the power dressing with statement accessories that included a layered pearl choker neckpiece and a finger ring.
But the main USP of her outfit was nothing but the large safety pin that worked as a fastener to the blazer jacket. The oversized metal pin worked perfectly as the noted embellishment or accessory.
Bella Hadid
Image: Instagram
Another supermodel who experimented with this edgy fashion trend is Bella Hadid. Bella was seen wearing a casual ensemble from the shelves of Jean Paul Gaultier. Her outfit comprised a cropped denim top with oversized safety pins as fasteners, a matching oversized jacket, and tan colour denim. Bella flaunted a couple of edgy accessories including a colourful striped beret hat, blue denim bag, and black boots.
