Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Experiments With ‘Safety Pin’ Style Trend

Katrina Kaif Image: Instagram The ever-gorgeous Katrina Kaif is famous for her understated as well as glamorous style. The Phone Bhoot movie star looked chic in a blue knitted crop top with long sleeves, ribbed detailing, and metal safety pins working as buttons. The large metal pins looked edgy against the soft, casual knitwear and allowed the casual top to infuse a sense of drama. She teamed the blue knitted top with regular denim which gave a perfect inspiration for understated casual fashion!

Ananya Panday Image: Instagram Another Bollywood diva who flaunted the safety pin knitwear outfit was none other than Ananya Panday. The Liger movie actress showcased an understated casual look that makes a perfect choice for hangouts with friends or simply chilling at home. Ananya wore a pink knitted top that was designed with silver metal safety pins as fasteners other than regular buttons. Her simple crop top and denim look showcased a sense of edginess with safety pins!

Janhvi Kapoor Image: Instagram Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known to slay chic and edgy fashion. The Mili movie actress looked absolutely amazing in a powder blue Versace dress. Janhvi's mono-hue body-hugging outfit featured cut-out details and a few golden colour metal safety pins that worked perfectly as embellishments. The stone-encrusted metal pins shined like jewels against her royal blue ensemble. Ms.Kapoor opted for signature Versace jewellery pieces including golden stud earrings and a geometrical style finger ring. Janhvi elevated her diva look with glossy makeup and a sleek open hairdo!

Gigi Hadid Image: Instagram Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave a boss lady vibe in a golden colour Versace pantsuit. The neutral hue pantsuit comprised a lace bralette top, a blazer jacket, and hipster pants. Gigi complemented the power dressing with statement accessories that included a layered pearl choker neckpiece and a finger ring. But the main USP of her outfit was nothing but the large safety pin that worked as a fastener to the blazer jacket. The oversized metal pin worked perfectly as the noted embellishment or accessory.