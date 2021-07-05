Katrina Kaif Has Two Awesome Summery Outfits For This Season; Pick Your Favourite! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif has been winning the social media with her casual outfits. The actress was spotted in the city and recently, also gave us a gym-wear goal. She looked stunning in both and in this humid season, her outfits are worth-buying. We have talked about her both outfits for some major fashion goals.

So, Katrina was photographed in the city as she stepped out. The Bharat actress wore a dress that was summery and cool. It was a collared and full-sleeved dress that was flared and accentuated by pink-hued floral accents on a white base. She teamed her ensemble with brown flat sandals, which went well with her dress. She wore a black-hued mask and her makeup was natural. Her long middle-parted tresses completed her stylish look.

The diva also wore a pyjama set and gave us a stay-at-home fashion inspiration. She wore a purple tie and dye round-necked sweatshirt and paired it with matching pyjamas. Katrina looked gorgeous and accessorised her look with metallic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. She also upped her look with subtle kohl and pink eye shadow. The ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, which outfit of Katrina Kaif did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.