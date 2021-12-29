Katrina Kaif’s Sisters Isabelle And Sonia Give Us Haldi-Perfect Outfit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif's sisters, Isabelle Kaif and Sonia Turcotte also graced Katrina's wedding and gave us fashion goals. Isabelle and Sonia flaunted gorgeous ethnic wear at the wedding and the outfits that we have decoded came from Haldi ceremony. They both wore outfits in the shades of yellow and green, and their ensembles were designed by Punit Balana. So, let's talk about their outfits.

So, speaking about Isabelle Kaif first, she wore a mustard-yellow saree that was accentuated by white bandhani prints and detailed with marodi work along the edges and on the strappy blouse. It was a beautifully draped saree and she accessorised her look with intricately-done gold-toned neckpiece and dainty studs. Styled by Ami Patel, she also wore red and golden shades and her makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The ponytail completed her look.

Sonia Turcotte wore a henna-green cape set that was highlighted by a combination of rabari prints, resham, and coin work. The floor-length cape was paired with a crop top and cowl pants. She seemed to keep her look accessory-free and her makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The short side-parted hairstyle rounded out her look. They both look gorgeous and so, what do you think about their ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram