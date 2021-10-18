Sooryanvanshi Promotions: Katrina Kaif Is A Vision In Her White Dress; Her Makeup Is On-Point Too Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif has started with the promotions of Sooryavanshi and while last time, she wore a floral lehenga from Sabyasachi, this time, she took a western turn with a dress. The actress was styled by Ami Patel and not only her jewellery game, her makeup was also on-point. We have decoded her attire and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Katrina wore a pristine white dress and gave us the autumn season-perfect outfit goal. Her dress came from the label, Aya Muse and she looked stunning as ever. The diva wore a sleeveless dress with one full-sleeve and her dress was bodycon with a deep side slit. The attire was crafted out of sweater fabric and posed to perfection at the beach, Katrina exuded glamorous vibes. Well, not only her attire was awesome, she made a strong case for jewellery. The actress sported chic rings and earrings and while her earrings came from RAF Fine Jewelry, her rings were designed by Zaavorr.

Talking about her makeup, it was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, meticulously-contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. Katrina Kaif was a vision in her dress and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Katrina Kaif.

Photographer Courtesy: Abheet Gidwani