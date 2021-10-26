Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, And Other Actresses Inspire Us To Invest In Sweaters And Cardigans Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to post a set of pictures in an aqua sweater. The actress had out attention with her sweater look and made us realise that winter is coming, soon enough and so, we must invest in sweaters and cardigans. However, not only Deepika Padukone but a number of B-town divas have inspired us with their sweater looks. So, we have curated the sweater and cardigan looks of the 9-most followed actresses from the Hindi film industry.

Deepika Padukone's Aqua Sweater

On a long cold grey winter evening, an aqua sweater like what Deepika Padukone sported can be your best friend. She wore a round-necked knitted sweater that featured ribbed knitted along with flared sleeves. You can pair this sweater with a pair of denims or tights. Deepika seemed to have teamed this gorgeous sweater with red-toned bottoms, giving a colour-blocked effect. She wore dainty accessories including drop earrings, a bracelet, and a watch. Her diamond jewellery was from Chopard. The makeup was highlighted by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The highlighted bun rounded out her look.

Alia Bhatt's Multi-Hued Sweater

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her sweater that was colourful and vibrant. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a sweater that had a bright yellow base with a green, pink, and red blocks. She paired her dress with denim jeans/shorts bottoms and which we thought was an awesome combination but you can also team it with a midi skirt. Alia upped her look with tiny gold hoops. Her makeup was marked by glossy light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl with pink eye shadow, and lemon-yellow nail lacquer. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu's Black Sweater

Taapsee Pannu, who impressed us this time with her performance in Rashmi Rocket, wore the classic black sweater and the actress looked smart. Taapsee wore a black ribbed sweater and paired it with earthy-grey bottoms that could have been a pair of cargos but not sure. She also made a strong case for mufflers with her dark ash-grey muffler. You can also pair such a sweater with short skirts, shorts, and denims - actually this style of sweater and the black hue can be teamed with almost anything. She wore a smart watch to up her look and it seemed as if she wore no makeup. The wavy highlighted bun rounded out her avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Sweater

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sweater was a special one as it was knitted by her mother. The actress wore a polo-neck sweater that was creamish-white hued and she paired this sweater with a pair of black gym-wear tights that added to the classic colour contrast. You can also team this sweater with bright coloured tights such as pink and green. This sweater can also be coordinated with denims. Priyanka Chopra notched up her look with dainty gold earrings and wore a pair of shades. Her makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The neat ponytail completed her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Harjeet Singh

Kriti Sanon's Pink Cardigan

If you are looking forward to investing in a cardigan, you can take inspiration from Kriti Sanon. She posted this picture that were taken to mark the schedule wrap of Bhediya that also has Varun Dhawan as her co-star. The actress wore a light-pink cardigan that had cable-knit finishing. She teamed her cardigan with flared blue denims that went well with her cardigan look. This cardigan would actually go best with the denims. She wore blue and pink slip-ons with her attire and her makeup was highlighted by pink touches. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Fleece Jacket

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor sported fleece jackets, you can still put their jackets in sweaters category as after zipping it up their fleece jackets can give sweaters look. So, the two actresses wore fleece jackets from UNIQLO India. Kareena wore a powdered-pink fleece jacket and Karisma sported ash-grey fleece jacket. You can wear these jackets with a pair of denims or tights. Their makeup was marked by pink lip shade and smokey kohl.

Photographer Courtesy: Carla Guler

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cardigan-Style Jacket

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed us how to slay it in winter season with her black velvet dress from Bhaane, black gloves, and a cardigan-style jacket in ivory hue. The actress wore a long dress that was belted and teamed it with an ivory jacket that seemed like a cardigan. The textured jacket of hers made for a striking combination and come winters, we can actually pair our cardigan with a dress for a stylish look. She paired her ensemble with textured footwear and carried a box-style purse with her. As for jewellery, she wore intricate gold and pearl danglers. The makeup was highlighted by dark nude lip shade and smokey kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Katrina Kaif's Blue Cardigan

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in her blue cardigan that was knitted and splashed in the shades of blue. Her sweater featured safety-pins-style buttons or did she sport safety pins - whatever the case, she sure made safety-pins look so stylish. She teamed her cardigan with a pair of denims and truly a cardigan like what she sported would go the best with denim jeans or shorts but you can even pair it with skirts or shorts in any other material or hue other than blue. Katrina's makeup was natural with pink tones and subtle kohl and a middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma's White Cardigan

Anushka Sharma looked pretty in her white knitted cardigan. It seemed like a warm cardigan with cable-knit finish and her cardigan featured prominent black buttons. You can pair this style of cardigan with a dress, jeans, and even tights (like how Priyanka Chopra did). Anushka accessorised her look with light gold earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and bright-pink lip shade. The side-swept bob copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose sweater or cardigan look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram