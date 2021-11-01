Diwali 2021: Your Blue Saree Edit Ft. Katrina Kaif And Mithila Palkar Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With limited number of occasions amid Covid-19 pandemic, we all look forward to festivals for dressing up. Come Diwali and most of us would want to flaunt our traditional wear and particularly sarees for the young ladies out there are getting so few events, where they could drape a saree. So, this time, instead of yellow, we are going to decode blue sarees. Katrina Kaif and Mithila Palkar inspired us with their blue sarees.

Katrina Kaif's Blue Saree

Katrina Kaif has been promoting Sooryavanshi and her latest outfit was a saree. This time, she wore an Anita Dongre saree for Bigg Boss and it was a turquoise-blue saree from the designer's collection. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with yellow and white floral accents. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement silver and gemstone earrings and a set of complementing rings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with blue eye shadow. She also wore a tiny black bindi. Well, didn't quite like her makeup here but her saree was absolutely gorgeous. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Mithila Palkar's Turquoise-Blue Saree

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Mithila Palkar wore an exquisite turquoise-blue saree from Raw Mango. The saree was finely-pleated and featured an intricately-done golden border. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse that was enhanced by checked patterns. Her jewellery game was strong with an elaborate gemstone neckpiece from Joolry. The heavy gold and gemstone ring was from Kohar by Kanika and the gold woven potli from The Pink Potli was a wonderful addition. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, mauve-pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire did you like more, Katrina Kaif or Mithila Palkar? Let us know in the comment section.