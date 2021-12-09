Katrina Kaif And Janhvi Kapoor Win Us With Their Festive And Floral Yellow Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif wore yellow-hued outfits recently and beckoned us to wear something yellow on cold and dull winter mornings. While Katrina's attire was more festive and wedding-perfect, Janhvi's traditional ensemble was more on the casual side. So, let's decode both their outfits and style game.

Katrina Kaif's Yellow And White Attire

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina Kaif wore a bright yellow ethnic outfit by Anamika Khanna. The actress, who is getting married soon, wore a gharara set that was accentuated by white-toned floral accents and she paired it with a matching dupatta. She wore sandals from Fizzy Goblet and accessorised her look with elegant earrings. Her makeup was light and natural with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Floral Outfit

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in her yellow suit. She wore a full-sleeved kurta and teamed it with matching striped pants. Her ensemble seemed crafted from silk and the neckline of her attire was accentuated by floral accents. She paired her outfit with a complementing dupatta that was adorned with floral embroidery. She wore a pair of floral juttis from Fizzy Goblet and carried a black and white purse with her. The mask was marked by floral prints and she accessorised her look with jhumkas. The long tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose yellow attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.