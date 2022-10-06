Just In
- 58 min ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Drugstore To High End Foundation
- 2 hrs ago First Look: Sushmita Sen As Fierce And Bold Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant
- 2 hrs ago Madagascar Periwinkle And Its Astounding Benefits For Diabetes, High BP, Skin Health And More
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 70% Off On Handpicked Bracelets
Don't Miss
- Education Canada issued guidelines for Indian students: Do not begin working prior to the start of the course
- News Newly launched Vande Bharat train damaged after hitting buffalo herd in Gujarat
- Sports Donny Van de Beek could make Premier League switch in January - Good call from the struggling midfielder?
- Finance Kotak Mahindra Bank Upgrades FD Interest Rate, Came Into Effect On Oct 6: Check New Rates
- Technology Lexar NM760 SSD Review: A Snappy Solution Even For Gamers
- Travel Sahara Desert: Largest Hot Desert in The World
- Movies Aryan Khan Ignoring Ananya Panday At Maja Ma Screening Gets Netizens Talking; See Video
- Automobiles Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV With 614-Kilometre Range Revealed: Lowest Drag Coefficient Makes It More Efficient
Karva Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
Ladies, Karva Chauth 2022 is just around the corner and we are hoping that you have already started prepping for it. Ideally married ladies wear red outfits to celebrate Karva Chauth as the colour symbolizes love, passion, and being married in Hinduism. From red saree, and red bangles, to red bindi; women take great effort in looking their ethnic best for this special occasion. Now, if you are searching for red ethnic outfit ideas then we got you covered. Let Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others guide you over the same!
Image: Instagram
Here's your guide to looking beautiful in a red ethnic outfit for the Karva Chauth festival:
Mouni Roy in Banarasi Saree
Image: Instagram
There is nothing more beautiful than a traditional red silk saree. Actress Mouni Roy looked ethereal in a red Banarasi saree. The golden motif saree gave an authentic and ethnic touch to her look. Mouni completed her traditional attire with a jadau jewelry set!
Go for traditional silk saree options like Banarasi, Kanchipuram, tussar, and more such alike. Wear a matching or contrasting blouse for the perfect mismatch. Adorn yourself with traditional gold, jadau, or artificial jewelry. If married, don't forget to wear a mangalsutra, bindi, bangles, and sindoor of course!
Alia Bhatt in Bandhani Saree
Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt posed in this beautiful red bandhani saree and gave a major fashion goal for acing your ethnic look. The lightweight saree featured a classic bandhani print in red and yellow and a red border in a slight contrast print.
Alia complemented the red saree with a matching designer blouse. She completed her ethnic outfit with statement jhumka earrings, bindi on the forehead, and gajra in her hair bun!
If you wish to give rest to the heavy, traditional silk sarees, then you can pick a lightweight saree in crepe, georgette, or more such lightweight fabrics. The print could vary according to your choice!
Tamannaah in Modern Saree
Image: Instagram
Even though Karva Chauth is considered to be a traditional Indian festival and you are supposed to wear ethnic attires, you can a little style twists of your own. Get inspired by Tamannaah's modern saree avatar. She looked breathtaking in a red lightweight saree with a green print and teamed it up with a red halter-neck blouse. Simple, understated, and chic is how we define her saree look!
Ditch traditional zari borders, and florals and opt for a chic modern saree as your red ethnic outfit for the karva Chauth festival!
Katrina Kaif in Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked every bit quintessential Indian married lady in this red lehenga attire. The bright red traditional lehenga had a beautiful golden zardosi work detailing. The full sleeves blouse of the lehenga was an offbeat choice over the usual short sleeves. She accentuated the Indian attire with statement earrings and a black bindi.
If lehenga is what you wish to wear this karva Chauth, then either wear your wedding lehenga or go for embroidery work, digital print lehenga!
Kajal Aggarwal in Punjabi Suit
Image: Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looked like a diva in this red and white Punjabi suit. The floral work design of the dress looked feminine and ethereal. Kajal opted for jadau jewelry that comprised a choker neckpiece, stud earrings, and a matching bracelet!
If a traditional Punjabi dress or salwar suit is what you always prefer for a traditional outfit, then select one with a threadwork, zardosi, mirror work, or printed one to add the quintessential festive touch to your karva Chauth look!
Madhuri Dixit in Co-ord Set
Image: Instagram
Looking beyond the saree or salwar suits to appear offbeat this Karva Chauth? Then Madhuri Dixit's co-ord set style is perfect for you. Madhuri donned this pretty red co-ord set comprising a crop top, flared sharara pants, and a matching jacket. She accentuated her bohemian look with curated jewelry pieces like statement earrings, a ring, and a few Kada bangles!
Boho co-ord sets make a great choice for your ethnic attire requirements. Pick one similar to Madhuri's and get ready to receive compliments for your red ethnic outfit!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Nomad-Inspired Louis Vuitton Look At The Paris Fashion Week 2022
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: TV Star Scores High In The Fashion Game
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Metallic Gold Avatar At The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022
- fashionMet Gala 2023 Theme - Karl Lagerfeld; Fashion Charity Event Will Honour Legendary Designer
- bollywood wardrobeBoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event
- fashionParis Fashion Week 2022: Bella Hadid’s Spray-On Coperni Dress, Iconic Fashion Moment On The Runway!
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobePS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]
- bollywood wardrobeGQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Pick Ethnic Style For Their Cocktail Bash; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is Just What You Need For Indian Festivals!
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Sizzling In Black Outfit! PICS