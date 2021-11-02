Your Gowns Edit Ft. Karisma Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, And Daisy Shah Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Over the weekend, actresses from the Hindi film industry dressed up in gowns, looking gorgeous as ever. The actresses, who inspired us with their gown game were Karisma Kapoor, Daisy Shah, and Sanya Malhotra. So, if you are looking forward to flaunting your fashionable best on a red-carpet night, we have you sorted. Let's talk about their ensembles and looks.

Picture Source: Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's Nude-toned Embellished Gown

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her embellished gown. Her attire came from the label, Bhawna Rao and it was an intricately-done gown with sequinned and crystal tones. With nude as the base, the silver embellishments accentuated the attire. It was a flowy gown and she paired her ensemble with silver sandals from Gossip Shoes. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by muted-toned lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Dev Purbiya

Sanya Malhotra's Red Floral Gown

Sanya Malhotra looked pretty in her red-hued halter maxi dress, which she wore for the promotions of Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her dress came from the Label: Anushree. It was a flowy dress and adorned with white-toned floral accents. The dress is ideal for parties and she upped her look with a pair of elaborate silver danglers from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The curly ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Ehtasham Saeed Photography

Daisy Shah's Green Embellished Gown

Styled by Trisha Jani, Daisy Shah graced an awards event in Dubai. She wore a sleeveless green gown for the occasion and her gown was designed by Ohaila Khan. It was the sparkling lizard gown from the Paris Fashion Week collection. The gown was structured with flared hem and she notched up her look with chic jewellery. Her jewellery came from Ruani Jewellery Collective. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The wet-style tresses wrapped up her avatar.

So, whose gown and attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.