Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Spring Stylishly In The Fall; Posts A Cute Set Of Pictures With Randhir Kapoor Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On Daughter's Day, Karisma Kapoor posted a set of pictures with her father, Randhir Kapoor. They graced The Kapil Sharma Show and well, she not only won us with her cute photographs with her father but also gave us a fresh spring dress goal. Her makeup game was also on-point and the jewellery accentuated her stylish avatar. We have decoded her attire and look for some fashion inspiration.

The seasoned actress captioned her picture as, "Florals in the fall 💐💕". She wore an Anamika Khanna outfit that consisted of a cropped bodice and flared skirt. The outfit was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents and asymmetrical sleeves and the skirt was softly-pleated. It was a stunning attire, perfect for almost any casual occasion and Karisma pulled it off with a lot of confidence and grace. With lightweight fabric, this ensemble of hers seemed ideal for summers; well, you can always pack it for tropical vacations.

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma spruced up her avatar with a pair of Parizad earrings that came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Priced at Rs. 32,800, her earrings were as eye-catching as her outfit and we totally loved the jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The long copper and ebony tresses rounded out her avatar. Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: K Vinayak | Photographer