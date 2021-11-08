Karisma Kapoor Looks Elegant In Her Black Chanderi Lehenga; Perfect For Attending Wedding Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karisma Kapoor has been giving us fashion goals with her traditional wear. On the occasion of Diwali, the actress wore a green-hued floral kurta set from Anita Dongre, and of late, she also sported a black lehenga. Her lehenga was resplendent and ideal for festive and grand occasions like wedding reception. Karisma looked stunning in her attire and had our attention. She wore this attire for a shoot and we have decoded this ensemble and look of hers for you.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Karisma was a vision in her black chanderi lehenga from The Print Series by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her attire consisted of a plunging-neckline blouse and a flared skirt. Highlighted by intricate badla work and diamonds, this lehenga was paired with a matching printed blouse and a sheer silk dupatta. The golden floral detailing accentuated her attire and with this ensemble of hers, Karisma gave us a winning attire for winter weddings. Surprisingly, she seemed to have kept her look jewellery-free but you can opt for a complementing neckpiece or choker, with this lehenga. If you don't want to wear a necklace, you can even go for a statement gemstone or diamond ring and depending on your hairdo, studs or jhumkas.

However, there was a great emphasis given to her makeup. Karisma's makeup was beautifully done, notching up her look. The actress sported a radiant burgundy lip shade, the cheekbones were contoured with just a hint of blush, and she went for a smokey kohl look. The bun hairdo suited her and her flicks bun was adorned with white roses. Karisma Kapoor looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram