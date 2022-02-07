Just In
Karishma Tanna Gives A Modern Day Bride Vibe With Her Gorgeous Lehenga!
The wedding pictures from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera will blow your mind. It is so beautiful that it looks and feels as if it is taken from a movie. While Karishma looked like a traditional Disney Princess, Varun on the other hand dressed as a Royal Prince. The whole wedding is such a romantic setup that it brings a smile to everyone's face and we are here for it. Firstly, let's talk about the gorgeous lehenga that our girl wore on her wedding day.
The actor turned up for her wedding in a gorgeous soft pink coloured lehenga. The lehenga was different from traditional ones. The sheer lehenga that gave her a modern bride vibe was from Falguni Shane Peacock. It comprised of a full sleeve blouse that had a deep neckline and a stunning skirt with a netted dupatta with detail works on the hem. The whole set had embroidery done all over it. The lehenga had a very fresh touch to it and almost looked like a priced possession when worn by Karishma.
Varun had worn an ivory Sherwani and looked very charming. The couple looked as if they were made for each other and gave us such a unique and different approach to the wedding. The mandap had a breezy and very refreshing appeal to it.
Karishma completed her entire look with matha patti, choker, necklace, earrings, phool, bangles and rings from Tyaani Jewellery. The groom had a safa that matched the Karishma's lehenga and looked beautiful. The footwear that she wore was from Needle Dust and her whole look was complete with elegance. We can say that stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania has really worked on giving her the modern bride vibe.
Her wedding has given some major inspo for the future bride. She looked really good at her wedding. If you liked her look then do tell us your favourite ones in the comment section below and we would be glad to read.
Picture credit: Karishma's Instagram
