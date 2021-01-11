Airport Fashion: Karishma Tanna And Nora Fatehi Make Stunning Statements In Their Stylish Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

When it comes to flaunting style at the airport, Bollywood actresses leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. The divas, who recently made stylish statements with their airport looks are Karishma Tanna and Nora Fatehi. While Karishma looked cool and chic in her comfy peach-hued jumpsuit, Nora, on the other hand, went for an all-white formal attire and looked a class apart. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Karishma Tanna In A Peach Jumpsuit

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a quarter-sleeved full-length peach-hued jumpsuit, which came from the brand FILA. Her loose comfy suit featured hooded style upper-wear while the side slits on her pants, added stylish quotient to her look. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes and let loose her side-parted layered tresses. Karishma spruced up her look with oversized black sunglasses and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade.

Nora Fatehi In An All-White Attire

Nora Fatehi exuded boss lady vibes in her all-white formal attire. She sported a crew-neck plain white tee and teamed it with white high-waist ankle-length pants. The Bhuj actress layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front long white overcoat and completed her look with pointed white heels. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and upped her look with a white handbag. Nora even wore a white coloured mask. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses while the black reflectors, added cool quotient to her look.

So, what do you think about this airport look of Karishma Tanna and Nora Fatehi? Let us know that in the comment section.