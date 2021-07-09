ENGLISH

    Karishma Tanna And Mouni Roy Look Pretty And Fresh In Their White Skirt-Top Combo, Pick Your Favourite One!

    Nothing looks as fresh and lively as a pretty white dress. It only looks peaceful but also adds class to one's look. Recently, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy slew it in their chic and pretty white skirt-top combo outfits. They took to their Instagram feed to share their stunning pictures and to inspire us fashionably. While Karishma looked like a doll in her dotted mini attire, Mouni grabbed eyeballs in her stylish ruffled number. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose attire looked prettier.

    Karishma Tanna In A White Skirt-Top Combo

    Karishma Tanna was dolled up in a white skirt-top combo, which was accentuated by tiny black dot prints. She donned a full-sleeved shirt-collar white top and teamed it up with a matching high-waist mini skirt, that featured a ruffled border. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of black flat sandals, that had white dotted prints. She accessorised her look with wrist bands and a watch and spruced up her look filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and nude pink lipstick. Karishma let loose her side-parted wavy tresses and looked lovely.

    Mouni Roy In A White Skirt-Top Combo

    Mouni Roy looked gorgeous as ever in her white skirt-top combo attire. In the latest pictures on Instagram, she was seen decked up in a sweetheart-neckline white crop top, which was intricately embroidered and featured puffed half sleeves. The Brahmastra actress teamed her crop top with a high-waist long A-line skirt, that was accentuated by multiple ruffled tiers with tiny cut-outs. She notched up her look with a bracelet and a ring and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and coral pink lipstick. The actress let loose her mid-parted messy locks and looked stunning.

    So, whose white skirt-top outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Instagram

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
