Just In
- 8 min ago Cannes 2021: Renate Reinsve And Camille Cottin Flaunt Classic Black Gowns At The Film Festival
- 1 hr ago Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch: Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari And Other Contestants In Their Fashionable Best
- 2 hrs ago Your Street-Style And Retro Sportswear Edit Ft. Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor
- 5 hrs ago Ashada Amavasya 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Don't Miss
- Finance Top 10 Banks With The Cheapest Interest Rates On Home Loans
- Sports Wimbledon 2021, Women’s Singles Final: Barty vs Pliskova date, time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming in
- Movies Dilip Kumar Had Made These Revelations In His Autobiography 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance And The Shadow'
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Puducherry In July
- Education Karnataka Schools & Colleges Reopening, Check Latest Updates
- News Thawarchand Gehlot all set to be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11
- Technology Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discount Offers On Mobiles, Electronic Gadgets, And Other Devices
- Automobiles Bajaj Bikes Price Hike Announced July 2021: NS160, NS200, RS200, Avenger 160 & 220 Price List
Karishma Tanna And Mouni Roy Look Pretty And Fresh In Their White Skirt-Top Combo, Pick Your Favourite One!
Nothing looks as fresh and lively as a pretty white dress. It only looks peaceful but also adds class to one's look. Recently, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy slew it in their chic and pretty white skirt-top combo outfits. They took to their Instagram feed to share their stunning pictures and to inspire us fashionably. While Karishma looked like a doll in her dotted mini attire, Mouni grabbed eyeballs in her stylish ruffled number. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose attire looked prettier.
Karishma Tanna In A White Skirt-Top Combo
Karishma Tanna was dolled up in a white skirt-top combo, which was accentuated by tiny black dot prints. She donned a full-sleeved shirt-collar white top and teamed it up with a matching high-waist mini skirt, that featured a ruffled border. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of black flat sandals, that had white dotted prints. She accessorised her look with wrist bands and a watch and spruced up her look filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and nude pink lipstick. Karishma let loose her side-parted wavy tresses and looked lovely.
Mouni Roy In A White Skirt-Top Combo
Mouni Roy looked gorgeous as ever in her white skirt-top combo attire. In the latest pictures on Instagram, she was seen decked up in a sweetheart-neckline white crop top, which was intricately embroidered and featured puffed half sleeves. The Brahmastra actress teamed her crop top with a high-waist long A-line skirt, that was accentuated by multiple ruffled tiers with tiny cut-outs. She notched up her look with a bracelet and a ring and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and coral pink lipstick. The actress let loose her mid-parted messy locks and looked stunning.
So, whose white skirt-top outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram