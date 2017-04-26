Kareena Kapoor Shows How To Beat The Heat In Masaba Gupta

The mommy-of-one stepped out in Bombay heat to pamper her hair and looked so good that we wished she stayed out forever.

Bebo was flaunting a beautiful summer dress which she picked from the label, Masaba Gupta. Her style was simple, chic and classy in every bit. The V-neckline dress came with spaghetti straps. The solid black dress ended right above Kareena's ankles.

The dress came with a thigh-high slit.

Bebo wore it so well that we even started recommending it to our friends.

This is a perfect summer go-to outfit to beat the heat. She matched her outfit with her trademark flip flops and her oversized black bag.

She showed off her salon a bit much but we loved it. She finished off with a pair of sunnies. She looked absolutely stunning.