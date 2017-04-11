On Smoking Hot Today: Kareena Kapoor Turns Up In All Black Backless Top

Kareena Kapoor attended a party at Karan Johar's house like other invited guests.

But she did something that swooned us unlike others. While many flaunted their fancy suits and chic dresses, Bebo turned up in a casual ensemble and still managed to turn heads.

Kareena chose an all black ensemble for the evening. The new mommy in town made sure that she keeps it casual yet sexy.

She wore a full sleeved high neck black top with matching black pants. The interesting part of the outfit was its back. She wore this black on a black outfit with strappy heels.

She added a crossbody bag with a sleek sling.

It was a simple look yet Bebo made it smoking hot. She left her hair open and went for minimalistic makeup.

What do you guys think? Do you dig this look?