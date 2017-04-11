ENGLISH

On Smoking Hot Today: Kareena Kapoor Turns Up In All Black Backless Top

By

Kareena Kapoor attended a party at Karan Johar's house like other invited guests.

Kareena Kapoor Smokin Hot In Black

But she did something that swooned us unlike others. While many flaunted their fancy suits and chic dresses, Bebo turned up in a casual ensemble and still managed to turn heads. 

Kareena Kapoor Smokin Hot In Black

Kareena chose an all black ensemble for the evening. The new mommy in town made sure that she keeps it casual yet sexy. 

Kareena Kapoor Smokin Hot In Black

She wore a full sleeved high neck black top with matching black pants. The interesting part of the outfit was its back. She wore this black on a black outfit with strappy heels. 

Kareena Kapoor Smokin Hot In Black

She added a crossbody bag with a sleek sling. 

It was a simple look yet Bebo made it smoking hot. She left her hair open and went for minimalistic makeup. 

What do you guys think? Do you dig this look?

