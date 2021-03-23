Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In Her Black And White Pyjama Set
Kareena Kapoor Khan always inspires us to step up our fashion game and go beyond the usual when it comes to clothes. Recently, she was spotted in a pyjama set and the diva totally won us with her style game. She looked amazing and we have decoded this outfit of hers for you.
Kareena Kapoor wore an outfit that came from the label H&M. Her attire consisted of a top that was collared and full-sleeved and flared pyjamas. The ensemble was accentuated by black and white stripes and we loved the comfort and cool quotient of her outfit. Kareena pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb and wore a black-hued Louis Vuitton mask with her ensemble, which went well with her outfit. She also wore shiny black sandals, which came from Gucci.
The actress carried a silver Dior bag with her and her look was jewellery-free. The makeup was marked by dark kohl and light -purple nail lacquer. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena totally exuded diva vibes. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.