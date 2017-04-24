Kareena Kapoor Turns A Boring Outfit Into The Most Desirable One

Kareena Kapoor is off limits. She is the supreme leader of fashion. She can wear even a rag and make it look so good.

Recently, the mommy-of-one was spotted in her casual ensemble and boy, she looked great. The diva paired a baby blue eccentric shirt with her dark blue skinnies. The shirt came with edgy accents. The shoulder cutouts and back tie-up belt were edgy inserts to a formal-looking shirt.

You'll also spot tie-ups around the sleeves. She wore it with her blingy kicks. Kareena wore this look quite well with her tinted shades. She wore her hair in a ponytail. And added an oversized bag to finish it off.

It was just the look we needed to start off the week. What about you guys?