Just In
- 1 hr ago KASHISH Trans*Fest brings Visibility about Transgender community
-
- 2 hrs ago Why Watermelon Juice is An Excellent Refreshing Drink For Summer
- 3 hrs ago April 2021: Here’s The List Of Festivals Falling In This Month
- 3 hrs ago Hina Khan’s Colourful Co-ord Sets Are All You Need To Upgrade Your Vacation Fashion Wardrobe
Don't Miss
- News Centre approves issuance of electoral bonds from April 1
- Sports IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players undergo first training session
- Movies Pooja Gor Opens Up About The Opening Numbers Of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2
- Technology Oppo A54 4G With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications
- Finance Now You Can Soon Buy 1, 2gms Gold Coins Under New Indian Gold Coin Scheme
- Automobiles Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 2021 Launch Delayed Again: New Timeline Revealed!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In April 2021
- Education University Of Dundee Scholarship 2021: Apply For GREAT Scholarships Before May 7
Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In Style In Her Comfy Striped Dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city and gave us a comfy dress goal for the day. So, if you are out shopping or catching up with your friends, this is the ideal dress. Kareena looked stunning in her shirt-style dress, which we have decoded for you.
So, Kareena wore a collared shirt dress that was somewhere between structured and flared, in terms of silhouette. It was a striped outfit accentuated by pink and white hues and the dress also featured an overlapping wrap detail, which added to the asymmetrical touch. It was a smart dress and Kareena Kapoor teamed her dress with a pair of multi-hued heels, which went well with her outfit.
Following the safety norms amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kareena also sported a white-hued mask. She kept her jewellery look minimal with dainty danglers. She notched up her look with neon-pink nail lacquer. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.