    Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In Style In Her Comfy Striped Dress

    By
    |

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the city and gave us a comfy dress goal for the day. So, if you are out shopping or catching up with your friends, this is the ideal dress. Kareena looked stunning in her shirt-style dress, which we have decoded for you.

    So, Kareena wore a collared shirt dress that was somewhere between structured and flared, in terms of silhouette. It was a striped outfit accentuated by pink and white hues and the dress also featured an overlapping wrap detail, which added to the asymmetrical touch. It was a smart dress and Kareena Kapoor teamed her dress with a pair of multi-hued heels, which went well with her outfit.

    Following the safety norms amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kareena also sported a white-hued mask. She kept her jewellery look minimal with dainty danglers. She notched up her look with neon-pink nail lacquer. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 16:08 [IST]
    Close