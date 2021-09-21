On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday, Her Fashion From Movies Including Jab We Met And Omkara Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and a versatile movie actress. While, her Instagram feed leaves us with a lot of selfie goals and gives us stunning fashion moments, her fashion in movies impresses us too. Born on 21 September 1980, today is Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, and on her birthday, we have decoded her looks from her famous movies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Refugee

With Refugee as her debut movie along with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan quickly gained attention as the fresh face. In the movie, Kareena played the role of Nazneen Ahmed, the love interest of Manzur Ahmad (Abhishek Bachchan). Her look in the movie is mostly natural and seemed makeup-free. Her Refugee wardrobe mostly had red palette but pastel and white hues ruled too and a great significance was given to silver jewellery too. With her portrayal in the movie, Kareena won us with her unassuming village girl performance and became the actor, everyone wanted to see as often as possible on-screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Who can forget Poo (Pooja Sharma) in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (K3G)! Kareena was loved by the audience as the IT Girl Poo, the most popular and fashionable student in her college in London. Kareena is the diva in the movie, who discards societal norms and wears conservative salwar kameez, only when she wants her brother-in-law (Shah Rukh Khan) to give her some permission. Her wardrobe in the movie was kept absolutely bold with short skirts, glittery red separates, and cropped tops. However, for some song sequence, she also donned traditional outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Jab We Met

As Geet Dhillon in Jab We Met, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us one of her finest performances. There was a great character arc in the movie from Kareena being a vivacious girl from Punjab to a heartbroken teacher in Shimla, and then back to being the happy and jovial girl once again, who finds love. Her wardrobe in Jab We Met mirrored her personality. The Patiala salwars, short kurta tops, and basic denim jeans were a part of her wardrobe but in some instances, she also wore long skirts and muted salwar suit to express heartbreak. Kareena as Geet in the movie, instantly popualrised wardrobe basics.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Omkara

While a lot of Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in her movies have her flaunting western fashion and being the extroverted personality, her character in Omkara showed us how versatile she is as an actress. In the movie, Kareena (Dolly Mishra) is the love interest of Ajay Devgn (Omkara) and she is an introverted character with just a whiff of bubbliness. Her wardrobe in the movie was simply traditional with salwar suits and lehengas. While for her red was the dominant hue in the movie as probably red represents love, she also some colour-blocked salwar suits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Chameli

Chameli was among the most critically-acclaimed movie, where she starred opposite Rahul Bose. And her look in the song Bhaage Re Man is absolutely unforgettable. Kareena Kapoor as Chameli, was a vision in her red saree look in the movie. She sported a loosely-draped saree in the movie with a golden border and her blouse is her blue-hued with floral accents. Her uncombed long hair, nose ring, red bangles, smokey kohl, and red lip shade added to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Udta Punjab

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a doctor in the movie Udta Punjab and she wore humble salwar suits in the movie, mostly splashed in pastel shades of yellow, white, and pink. As doctor in the movie, her wardrobe also included lab coats and her makeup was kept minimal with pink lip shade and soft kohl, and she mostly sported ponytail in the movie. This was also one of the most talked-about roles of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look In Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding was an absolute treat from a point of view of fashion. Kareena Kapoor Khan's wardrobe ranged from understated dresses to colourful lehengas. There was a lot of print play to her outfits and her off-shouldered yellow wedding lehenga with floral hair accessory became quite a trend. And she also sportingly wore the fairy tale gown for one of the scenes in the movie with a tiara. Kareena Kapoor (except for the fairy tale gown) gave us oodles of fashion goals.

So, which movie look of Kareena Kapoor Khan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!