FDCI x LFW 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts An Environment-Conscious Gown; Find Out About Her Makeup Too!
After a long hiatus, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp again, as the brand ambassador of Lakmé. The actress, looked stunning as ever, in her Gaurav Gupta gown, which she wore for the grand finale of the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW). It was an environment-conscious outfit that she sported and so, let's talk about her ensemble and look.
Kareena wore a champagne and gold-toned gown, which featured architectural construction, thereby kept in tune with the designer's eponymous brand's sensibility. Crafted with precision, her gown was iridescent with shimmering sequins and the engineered fan-sculpted bodice added to the dramatic edge. It was a gorgeous number and as Kareena stepped down the platform and walked gracefully, the gown absolutely exuded the waves-like effect in the ocean. Speaking about water bodies, her gown was created from the waste plastic materials excavated from the oceans and landfills. It was a thoughtful attire, where the toxic waste was incorporated into the making of her gown and the silhouette resembled the aquatic life.
As such Gaurav Gupta's collection, Demi Couture, was inspired by the designer's stay in Andamans. He developed and sketched Redefine in the Andamans and the collection was made out from wrappers of crisps, biscuits, plastic bottles, and other daily consumables. Coming back to Kareena's showstopper look, her makeup was highlighted by black-cherry lip shade, contoured pink and bronzed contoured cheekbones, and golden glittery eye shadow with kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Kareena was a vision in her outfit and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.