Kareena Kapoor Slayed With Grandeur At The LFW 2018 Grand Finale

Kareena Kapoor was the sizzling diva to wrap up the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018. She walked as the showstopper for Anamika Khanna. The ace designer conducted the grand finale of the colourful and grand event.

Before pulling down the curtains, she showcased her amazing collection on the ramp, which also featured the ever-sensational Bebo. She was wearing a black bodycon sleeveless gown, including a wide leather belt.

Along with her, Karisma Kapoor also stunned the ramp in an Anamika Khanna, wearing a classy white outfit. Both the sisters slayed in their own ways, following the black and white colour code.

