Kareena Kapoor Rocked Her Graceful Look At The BIFF 2018

Kareena Kapoor attended the inauguration of the Bengaluru Internation Film Festival 2018 yesterday and the look she was carrying was beyond beautiful.

Kareena looked marvelous in a black and pink silk sari from Raw Mango which had wide pink borders on a black base. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri made Kareena look very pretty and graceful by neatly pleating the sari, matching it with a boat-neck black blouse.

Along with the sari, Bebo wore classy and dainty gold accessories from Malabar Gold And Diamonds.

She looked extremely beautiful and we could not stop drooling over her. The properly kohled eyes looked even more elusive.