Kareena And Karisma Were Style Divas At Their Dad's Birthday Celebration

Kareena Kapoor In Black

Kareena wore a sexy black outfit from Forever 21 for her dad's birthday. With a plain halter-neck black top, she wore a pair of black trousers which had white borders on two sides. She wore very plain makeup and her hairdo was also very simple. She matched the attire with black pump heels and a black clutch.

Karisma Kapoor In Vibrant Colours

While Kareena kept her OOTN hotter in black, Karisma maintained the vibrancy in her look, wearing a bright orange and red maxi dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. She carried a leather clutch from Gucci to support her party look.

The Cake Cutting Moment!

Kareena and Karisma were seen cheering, as their daddy cut his birthday cake. Randhir Kapoor too wore a cool and stylish outfit on his birthday. Having fashionista daughters by his side, how could he not be stylish?

Karisma And Family

Karisma was seen at the party with her children, Samiera Kapoor and Kian Raj Kapoor. The kiddos too are following their mum's path in styling so well. The siblings had a tinge of blue in their outfits, looking as cute as ever.

The Jolly Moment!

This frame is very adorable where Randhir Kapoor's wife Babita was seen feeding him a piece from his birthday cake. To share the happy moment, Kareena and Karisma joined in the frame as well.