Kanika Kapoor Shows How To Own The Night In 20K Red Slit Dress In Her Latest Single ‘Long Nights’
Kanika Kapoor, who sang the very famous song Baby Doll, recently released her new single titled Long Nights. While the song is being loved by many, it's her gorgeous look in the song that we can't stop adoring. Going with the title of the song, Kanika shows how to own the night as she slays in a red slit dress. Her dress really looked stunning but what will stun you more is it's price. Yes, the star picked the best dress but it's not much expensive. Her this dress is priced at 20k, which is quite affordable. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Kanika Kapoor was dressed to slay in a full-sleeved high-neck bright red slim fit dress, which came from the label Souraya. Her ankle-length body-hugging dress featured a keyhole on the front and shoulder opening with sleeve slits. The thigh-high side slit, showed off toned leg and added stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of nude-hued high heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned heavy earrings and rings.
Kanika's makeup was also bold and dramatic. After applying foundation and concealer on her face, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, cat-eye winged black eyeliner, red eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and looked ravishing.
We really liked this slit dress of Kanika Kapoor. What do you think about her dress? Let us know that in the comment section.