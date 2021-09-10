Just In
- 1 hr ago What Is Gauchais Reaction, The Art Of Subconsciously Mirroring A Person?
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19 Fueling Demand For Ready-To-Cook Foods In Asia-Pacific, Says Global Data
- 18 hrs ago The Neyth Studio Encourages Sustainable Lifestyle Through Its Natural Fibre Weaves
- 21 hrs ago Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Top Makeup Tips That Will Help You Look Your Best On The Auspicious Occasion
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Volkswagen Has Launched Subscription Plans In India; Subscription Plans Start From Rs 16,500
- Finance Bitcoin Hovers Around $46,000; Solana Tanks
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With The Love Of Her Life Saif And Taimur
- Technology Google Search On Desktop Gets Dark Theme: Steps To Enable Dark Mode On Google Desktop
- Education UP BEd JEE 2021 Counselling Registration To Begin On September 17
- News Compulsory leave for Punjab govt employees if even one Covid vaccine dose not taken
- Sports Top light heavyweight finishers face off in UFC Vegas 37 headliner
- Travel All You Need To Know About Germany's 16 States: Baden-Württemberg
Thalaivii Screening: Kangana Ranaut Flaunts An Exquisite Saree And A Floral Blouse
Kangana Ranaut's movie Thalaivii, which is a biopic on the former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, has received mixed reviews. For the promotional rounds, Kangana flaunted different styles of sarees and for the special screening event for parliamentarians and ministers, Kangana again exuded traditional vibes with her Sabyasachi saree. She looked gorgeous in her saree and made a strong case for elaborate jewellery. We have decoded this look of hers for some wedding fashion goals.
So, if you are attending a wedding or reception of a family member or friend, this is the saree you can sport. Kangana's saree was splashed in brown hue and featured gold-toned motifs. Her saree was also highlighted by intricately-done gold threadwork border. It was an exquisite saree and Kangana paired her saree with a full-sleeved blouse that was accentuated by red-toned floral and green-hued leaf patterns. So, it wasn't just her saree that had our attention but also her floral blouse. It was an impeccably-draped saree and Kangana pulled off her saree ever so effortlessly.
She also kept her jewellery game strong and on-point. She wore statement jewellery that came from Sabyasachi's eponymous jewellery brand. The actress sported gold jhumki earrings, which were meticulously crafted and upped her ethnic look. The makeup was marked by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink highlights, and subtle kohl. Kangana also wore a tiny black bindi that spruced up her avatar and the side-parted short hairdo completed her look. Kangana Ranaut looked fabulous as ever. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Ananth