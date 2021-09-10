Thalaivii Screening: Kangana Ranaut Flaunts An Exquisite Saree And A Floral Blouse Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut's movie Thalaivii, which is a biopic on the former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, has received mixed reviews. For the promotional rounds, Kangana flaunted different styles of sarees and for the special screening event for parliamentarians and ministers, Kangana again exuded traditional vibes with her Sabyasachi saree. She looked gorgeous in her saree and made a strong case for elaborate jewellery. We have decoded this look of hers for some wedding fashion goals.

So, if you are attending a wedding or reception of a family member or friend, this is the saree you can sport. Kangana's saree was splashed in brown hue and featured gold-toned motifs. Her saree was also highlighted by intricately-done gold threadwork border. It was an exquisite saree and Kangana paired her saree with a full-sleeved blouse that was accentuated by red-toned floral and green-hued leaf patterns. So, it wasn't just her saree that had our attention but also her floral blouse. It was an impeccably-draped saree and Kangana pulled off her saree ever so effortlessly.

She also kept her jewellery game strong and on-point. She wore statement jewellery that came from Sabyasachi's eponymous jewellery brand. The actress sported gold jhumki earrings, which were meticulously crafted and upped her ethnic look. The makeup was marked by matte mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink highlights, and subtle kohl. Kangana also wore a tiny black bindi that spruced up her avatar and the side-parted short hairdo completed her look. Kangana Ranaut looked fabulous as ever. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Ananth