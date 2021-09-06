Latest Fashion Scoop Ft. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, And Other Actresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sometimes, we want high fashion goals and we totally get you if you want to dress up. So, we have curated some awesome outfits for you right from Kangana Ranaut's closet to Deepika Padukone's wardrobe. These actors gave us oodles of fashion goals (mostly sarees) but some also inspired us with their fusion western ensembles. If you are looking forward to dressing up, we have decoded their outfits for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Ravindu Patil Photography

Kangana Ranaut's Green And Gold Saree

For her upcoming movie, Thalaivii promotions, Kangana Ranaut sported a saree again and this time, she wore a Sabyasachi saree. It was an understated saree by the designer and Kangana carried it gracefully. Splashed in leaf-green hue, her saree was plain-hued and featured embellished border accentuated by golden threadwork and floral detailing. She teamed her saree with a matching sleeveless textured blouse that went well with her saree. Kangana notched up her look with dainty jewellery that also came from Sabyasachi's jewellery brand. Her makeup was minimally done with light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with nude eye shadow. The middle-parted braided shoulder-length tresses had our attention too.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Genelia Deshmukh's Colour-Blocked Separates

Styled by Who Wore What When, Genelia Deshmukh colour-blocked separates and gave us party-wear goals. Her ensemble was designed by Jewellyn Alvares and it consisted of a sleeveless and cream-hued cropped blouse and a structured skirt enhanced by multi-hued patterns. Her gathered skirt had a deep side slit and she paired it with a pair of shimmering golden heels from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with a pair of elaborate danglers and complementing bracelets from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. She also sported a tiny black bindi and the highlighted low-bun rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu

Konkona Sensharma's Red Floral Saree

Konkona Sensharma looked graceful as she promoted Mumbai Diaries. The actress draped an exquisite saree for the promotions and her saree came from the label, Yam. It was a deep red saree that featured understated floral accents and complementing border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless floral blouse. She spruced up her avatar with dainty gold jhumkis and minimal rings that came from Aaharya Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: H A R A N I S H M E H T A

Yami Gautam's Floral Separates

Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in her floral separates that she wore recently. Styled by Manisha Melwani, she wore separates designed by Abraham & Thakore. The actress wore a cropped and knotted blouse and long flared and pleated skirt. She also wore a matching jacket with her attire and spruced up her look with light gold-toned and pearl neckpiece and complementing sleek danglers. Her jewellery came from House of Tuhina. She also sported traditional red bangles and carried an eye-catching purse with her that came from Rubilon. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted slightly messy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels

Deepika Padukone's Sorbet-Hued Saree

Deepika Padukone won us with her sorbet-hued saree that she wore for KBC. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her saree was designed by Payal Khandwala. Her saree was accentuated by blue, yellow, green, and pink hues and the high-neck yellow pleated blouse went well with her gorgeous saree. Deepika looked elegant as ever in her saree and notched up her look with blue-stoned earrings and delicate rings. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The highlighted bun completed her avatar.

So, whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.