Kangana And Jacqueline Turned Out To Be Stylish Santas On Christmas Day

Actresses Kangana Ranaut and Jacqueline Fernandez made Christmas 2017 special by turning themselves into Santa Clauses.

The beautiful and stylish actresses visited two different NGOs in Mumbai to celebrate the Christmas day with some children, distributing gifts and spreading smiles.

Jacqueline celebrated the day with children from the RPG Foundation's 'Pehlay Akshar' Programme. She was looking cool and gorgeous in her Winter casuals. As a part of her OOTD, she wore an embroidered white top with a pair of blue jeans. The Santa Claus cap was surely there and that is the only thing she grabbed off a Santa's OOTD.

Kangana, on the other hand, kept it a bit more alligned with Santa Claus by wearing a red off-shoulder dress to The Smile Foundation. The colour being the only connection with Santa, she chose to wear this attire as a part of her OOTD.

Both the actresses looked equally stylish. What do you think?