Your Comfy And Casual Outfits Sorted Ft. Kajol And Anushka Sharma
Staying at home, we mostly sport casual outfits and the comfiest wear ever. Keeping casual wear in mind, we have curated two relatable outfits for you. These comfy ensembles were recently donned by Kajol and Anushka Sharma. While Kajol flaunted denims and sweatshirt, Anushka gave us a gym wear goal. So, let's decode their outfits, which are cool and perfect when staying indoors.
Kajol's Denims And T-shirt
Kajol's outfit and with vinyl records placed casually on her lap, her look was the Sunday mood. She wore a sweatshirt that was blue-hued and sporty and teamed it with a pair of dark-blue jeans. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned bangles and also upped her look with chic danglers. The makeup was light and natural, and the impeccable high bun completed her look.
Anushka Sharma's Gym Outfit
Anushka Sharma also gave us a winter gym outfit goal. She wore a pair of hoodies and pyjamas and posed at a stadium. Her ivory-hued serpentine-inspired hoodie came from Gucci and she paired it with regular pyjamas. Her flat sandals were also from Gucci and she wore it with socks. The makeup was subtle with pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram