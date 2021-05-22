Jiya Shankar Aka Susheela Of Kaatelal & Sons Shares More About Her Personal Fashion And Trends She Follows Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

Jiya Shankar, who essays the role of gutsy and dabangg Susheela in Sony SAB's show Kaatelal & Sons, has been winning the hearts of the viewers with her powerful performance and unique style. While in the show, Jiya Shankar's aka Susheela's fashion is about edgy desi fusion sensibility with tops, scarves, jacket, and dhoti pants combination, she is quite a fashion enthusiast in her off-screen life too. In the latest candid conversation, Jiya Shankar revealed that she likes to keep herself updated about the latest fashion trends and the trends she swears by. She also mentioned how she keeps herself on the top of her fashion game.

Speaking about her love for fashion she said, "I have a been a fashion enthusiast since I was in school. I believe fashion is the armour to survive the reality of everyday life. Since I was young, I used to always prefer style over fashion as I believe feeling comfortable in your own skin is very important to carry anything well. I remember I used to own this dress which was given to me by my mother for it holds a very exceptional place in my heart as she especially stitched it for me. In past, there have been many trends that I have followed. From hoops to chokers, skater skirts, and many more."

Jiya Shankar, whose show Kaatelal & Sons is about the story of two sisters on the journey of achieving their dreams also spoke about on-duty fashion. She said, "Even my profession as an artist demands the know-how of the ongoing fashion trends because whenever we attend any events, it is imperative for an artist to know what they would like to wear and what their fans would also like them to carry." Jiya also added about how she keeps herself tuned with the fashion trends and what fashion means to her. She shared, "I always keep a track on all the latest fashion trends in India and around the globe. It is like my daily ritual to read online fashion magazines. Keeping in touch with my love for fashion is a stress buster for me. I might not like all the trends which are making headlines but I still I read about them to keep myself informed. Fashion is a form of expression and I would always continue to express myself through my own fashion statement. In future I wish to start my own fashion label and pursue this passion of mine more diligently."

The actress also revealed about the Bollywood diva, whose fashion has made an impact in the country. She added, "If we are talking about fashion not talking about Sonam Kapoor it would be a crime she is the one who changed the meaning for fashion for all the girls out there." On the work front, she is also geared up for the upcoming episodes, where the viewers will watch the striking sisters Garima and Susheela lie to Dharampal about their shop's ownership, so that they can get some extra time to come up with a plan. So, stay tuned and keep watching Kaatelal & Sons from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm only on Sony SAB.