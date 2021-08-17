Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, And Others Flaunt Their Fashionable Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rhea Kapoor hosted a wedding bash and invited her close friends and family members for the occasion. With everyone dressed in casual western and traditional outfits, this seemed like the party of the season. And yes, Rhea not only beckoned trends with her pearl veil but also with a cool and fun wedding party. The tinsel town stars graced the event in their most fashionable but casual outfits. We have decoded their ensembles for some major fashion goals.

Janhvi Kapoor's Colour-blocked Separates

Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in her colour-blocked separates. She wore an off-shouldered icy-blue tube top that was cropped and paired it with straight-fit pants, which went well with her top. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece, chic rings, and stunning studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The ponytail completed her stylish look.

Shanaya Kapoor's Black Separates

Shanaya Kapoor looked awesome in her black separates and she pulled her attire with a lot of confidence. Shanaya wore a sleeveless top and paired it with a structured black skirt. Her attire had a shiny touch and she teamed her ensemble with a pair of black strappy sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her look.

Khushi Kapoor's White Patterned Dress

Khushi Kapoor looked pretty in her white dress that featured half sleeves and plunging neckline. Her dress had a corset bodice with drawstrings and cinched waist. The dress was flared with a white base and subtle floral accents. She paired her dress with a pair of pointed white pumps that went well with her attire. She carried a pink purse with her and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The softly-curled short tresses completed her avatar.

Masaba Gupta's Floral Blue Top And Denims

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also looked cool and stylish in her ensemble. She wore a white-hued cropped top with blue floral patterns and a pair of high-waist distressed denims. She sported a pair of transparent-strapped beige sandals, which accentuated her look. Masaba upped her look with a dainty neckpiece and carried a small white purse with her. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The short wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Farah Khan's Floral Kurta And Pants

Farah Khan looked elegant in her traditional attire, which we thought was ideal for festive occasions. Her attire consisted of a sharp v-neckline kurta with three-quarter-sleeves and cigarette pants. Her kurta was detailed with floral patterns and subtle embellished details. She paired her ensemble with glittery peep-hole sandals that went well with her outfit. Farah Khan carried a patterned gold clutch with her and notched up her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was marked by pink tones and the sleek shoulder-length tresses rounded out her look.

Pernia Qureshi's White Geometrical Dress

Pernia Qureshi looked smart in her structured dress that was about sharp tailoring and nuanced cuts. Her dress was off-shouldered with a sprinkle of silver tones. It was an asymmetrical number that she teamed with a pair of pointed white pumps that complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of black-hued round frames and carried a textured purse with her. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look.

Anshula Kapoor's Blue Floral Dress

Anshula Kapoor looked awesome in her blue floral dress. Her dress was half-sleeved with a flared hemline. The dress was splashed in blue hue and enhanced by white-toned accents and she paired her ensemble with a pair of brown sandals, which contrasted her attire. She upped her look with a chic ring and gold-toned watch. She carried a brown purse with her. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.