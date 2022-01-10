Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Floral Lehenga; Take A Look At Her Makeup Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant as ever in her lehenga, which we thought is an ideal outfit for weddings and other grand festive occasions. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and her makeup game was also strong. So, let's decode her attire and look, which has inspired us to up our fashion game.

So, Janhvi wore a sunshine yellow lehenga that came from the label, Torani. She wore an intricately-done lehenga set that featured floral embroidery. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse and voluminous skirt and she paired it with a light-yellow dupatta. Her attire came from the label, Torani. While her ensemble was vibrant, her jewellery game also notched up her look. She wore gemstone jewellery that included a pair of gold and emerald jhumkas and a ring. Her jewellery came from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

Her makeup was pink-toned and this look of hers was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram