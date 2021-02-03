Janhvi Kapoor Has Stylish Yet Simple Winter Fashion Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Winters have still not ended, which means that we need more and more winter fashion inspiration. Janhvi Kapoor, recently, gave us some awesome but simple winter fashion goals, which we can all sport. She flaunted a pyjama-top and sweaters and denim set on her Instagram feed. So, let's decode her ensemble and find out which one we liked more.

Janhvi Kapoor's Pyjama Set

With crimson autumn leaves and woody trees in the frame, Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in her ensemble. Her outfit consisted of pyjama hoodie top and matching pyjamas. It was an ivory-hued ensemble with a graphic pattern and she paired it with a pair of tan boots. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Sweater And Denims Set

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in her cream-hued sweater and blue textured denims. We loved this combination and teamed it with a pair of brown boots, which went well with her outfit. She also wore a blue knitted muffler with tassels at the hem. She also accessorised her look with a pair of spectacles. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The long softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about her winter outfits? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram