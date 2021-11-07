Diwali 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor Wow Us With Their Festive Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On the occasion of Diwali, the Kapoor sisters - Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor - were dressed to slay. They looked gorgeous and while Khushi Kapoor sported a lehenga, Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor wore sarees. They all wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra and gave us festive wear goals with their fashion. We have decoded their outfits and looks for you.

Janhvi Kapoor's Green Embellished Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in her green saree that came from Manish Malhotra's label. It was a leaf-green saree that was draped beautifully and featured mirrored accents in black tones. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Janhvi also accessorised her look with on-point jewellery and upped her minimal look. Her jewellery consisted of intricately-crafted danglers and a statement ring. While her earrings came from Renu Oberoi, the ring was from Razwada Jeweks. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Khushi Kapoor's Pink And White Lehenga

Khushi Kapoor stunned us with her lehenga look. Janhvi's sibling wore a light pink lehenga that consisted of an off-shouldered blouse with wispy sleeves and flared skirt. Her attire was accentuated by architectural and floral tones. Her ensemble was also detailed with gold gota border. It was a contemporary lehenga, ideal for festive occasions. She spruced up her look with elaborate gemstone danglers. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Shanaya Kapoor's Green And Gold Saree

Shanaya Kapoor had our attention with her green and gold saree that was beautifully-draped and featured golden embellished border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless gold embellished blouse that contrasted her saree. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she notched up her look with intricately-done gold and emerald danglers. The makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones with pink blush. She wrapped up her look with jasmine-adorned impeccable bun.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram