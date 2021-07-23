Janhvi Kapoor Slays It In An All-Yellow Outfit Look; This Could Be Your New Party Look! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor inspired us to slay it in an all-yellow look and well, looking cool too in her ensemble. Styled by Meagan Concessio, her attire was splashed in sunshine-yellow hue and Janhvi looked awesome as ever. So, let's talk more about outfit and look for some fashion inspiration.

So, Janhvi looked amazing in her all-yellow attire that featured a blazer, a cropped top, and skirt. Her attire came from RSR by Riti Rahul Shah and the Roohi actress wore it for the launch of The Nail Artistry. Her structured blazer was accentuated by gold-toned buttons and she definitely gave us a winning selfie moment. Janhvi's accessory game was not only strong but also on-point. She wore a pair of statement gold earrings that went well with her look. Her earrings were cross-shaped and came from the label, Viange.

As for her makeup, it was beautifully done with light and minimal tones. The glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow spruced up her avatar. Also, adding to that, her highlighted middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.