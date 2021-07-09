Your Street-Style And Retro Sportswear Edit Ft. Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Fun and edgy, sportswear provides the ultimate comfort and these days, as we all know, there is nothing more stylish than sportswear. Siblings, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recently gave us awesome athleisure goals and made us want to hit the gyms soon or renew our memberships. The two looked totally stunning in their respective outfits. While Janhvi Kapoor wore a muted-toned attire, Khushi played with a vibrant hue. They were both styled by Meagan Concessio. So, let's decode their outfits for some major fashion goals.

Photographer Courtesy: The House Of Pixels



Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Outfit

Janhvi Kapoor absolutely left us speechless with her edgy denim attire and inspired street-style fashion. Her ensemble came from the label, Flirtatious and it consisted of a denim bralette, complementing shorts, and an oversized jacket. She wore chic jewellery to accentuate her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted long wavy tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Sasha Jairam

Khushi Kapoor's Sports Outfit

Khushi Kapoor made a strong case for red hue and exuded retro vibes with her gym outfit. Her structured red bra with white piping came from Zara and the drawstring shorts was from Myriad Activewear. She accessorised her look with dainty rings from Ineze. She also wore a red hairband and the makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones with a bronzer effect. The lip shade was glossy pink and the nail paint red. The long impeccable tresses rounded out her look. She was photographer talking on an old-fashion red phone.

So, whose sportswear look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.