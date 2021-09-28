ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Flaunt Green Outfits At The Global Citizen Live 2021 Event

    By
    |

    Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor flaunted green outfits recently at the Global Citizen Live 2021 and wowed us with their fashion game. While Janhvi sported neon-green separates, Ananya exuded formal vibes with her structured blazer dress. They both looked awesome in their outfits and we have decoded their ensembles for some light party-wear goals.

    Janhvi Kapoor's Neon-Green Separates

    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her neon-green separates. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless top and structured skirt. It was an awesome party number and the Roohi actress pulled it off effortlessly. She paired her sporty separates with a pair of beige-toned sandals, which gave her look a glam touch. As for jewellery game, Janhvi kept it minimal with chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and neon-green eye makeup (which totally had our attention). The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Ananya Panday's Green Blazer Dress

    Ananya Panday's dress was formal and seemed ideal for office events too. She wore a full-sleeved blazer dress that was belted and featured overlapping details. It was a smart dress and she teamed her ensemble with silver strappy sandals, which went well with her outfit. Ananya also kept her jewellery game light and only accessorised her look with edgy set of rings. The makeup was marked by meticulous contouring and pink lip shade. The long middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like more - Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:40 [IST]
