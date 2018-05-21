Jacqueline In Her Chic Dress Is Making Our Hearts Go Racing

The 'Race 3' actor Jacqueline Fernandez is certainly making us drool over her racy outfits. Always dressed to the T, Jacqueline sure knows how to keep chic and glam always in, at the same time. The lady with a million-dollar smile has been making headlines with her super-stunning style quotient.

Be it her off-shoulder embellished sari at #Sonamkishaadi or the metallic skirt and crop top for the Race 3 promotional event, Jacky is forcing the fashion police to turn their sirens on.

Recently, the diva was a traffic-stopper yet again in her body-hugging sweater dress. Her multi-coloured attire was simply unmissable and a guaranteed head-turner. Her outfit incorporated multitude of hues, from vibrant to dark. Jackie's dress was dipped in yellow, gold, red, black and white hues. Her attractive dress featured a tinge of embellishment and a subtle patchwork and stripe designs.

She accentuated her smoking hot avatar with a neatly done ponytail. And she accessorized her dress with hoop earrings and a watch. Jackie wore a dewy makeup, but her bold red lip shade added layers of drama to her overall look.

She posed casually and with a bit of an amused expression. We thought Jacqueline was a bundle of cuteness in her dazzling attire. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share your views in the comment section.