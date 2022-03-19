Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Beautiful Pictures In A White Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez's recent outdoor shoot brings back the summer chills

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and glamorous actress of Bollywood. The actress shared some pictures of her outdoor photoshoot in a beautiful white dress.

Recently Jacqueline shared some beautiful pictures on her social media from her recent photoshoot in which she is wearing a beautiful white dress. She expresses her love for white in the caption with - "🤍"

After having 'Bachchhan Paandey' released on the occasion of Holi, Jacqueline has been running nowadays for the promotions of her upcoming 'Attack'.

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, she will soon be seen in, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.