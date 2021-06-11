Just In
Paani Paani Song: Jacqueline Fernandez Has The Mercury Rising With Her Gorgeous Outfits
Jacqueline Fernandez has the mercury rising in her song with Badshah, Paani Paani. The actress flaunted stunning exotic looks and the internet can't keep calm. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi for the song, Jacqueline flaunted two gorgeous outfits. While one of her outfits was about bold metallic accents, the other one was about sheer touch. Apart from her fashion game, her jewellery and makeup look were also beautifully done. We have decoded both her looks for some awe-inspiring fashion inspiration.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Heavy Black Lehenga
Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in her black lehenga look. The outfit was designed by Jerry D'Souza and it featured a full-sleeved blouse with metallic coin-inspired accents and chain-detailing. The complementing flared skirt was elaborated by ivory shells and red tassels on the waistband part. Her attire was also accentuated by dotted and striped leheriya patterns. The border of her skirt was contrasting ivory and bright red. She notched up her look with intricate silver bangles, a detailed maangtikka, and statement earrings. Her jewellery was from Sangeeta Boochra and Curio Cottage. The makeup was marked by glossy brown lip shade and smokey kohl. The cheekbones were also beautifully contoured and the side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her on-shoot look.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Royal-Blue Kaftan
Mrs. Serial Killer actress also flaunted a royal-blue kaftan dress that was enhanced by full-sleeved sheer sleeves and a deep side slit. It was a lightweight dress and Jacqueline looked amazing in her outfit. In this look of hers, she made a strong case for semi-precious jewellery with elaborate necklace and choker. The gold-toned quirky earrings, statement rings, and eye-catching bangles also spruced up her look - this was awesome styling. As for her makeup, she spruced up her look with a bright pink lip shade, contoured and highlighted cheekbones, and blue and pink eye shadow. The side-swept tresses completed her fabulous look.
Jacqueline Fernandez looked drop-dead gorgeous. So, what do you think about her outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram