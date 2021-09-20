Just In
- 53 min ago Is Mosambi Juice Safe For Children? Tips For Parents And Healthy Recipe
- 1 hr ago Pratipada Shraddha 2021: First Day of Pitru Paksha Tithi, Puja Ritual, Significance and How To Do
- 4 hrs ago How Are Common Eye Diseases Related To Increased Risk Of Dementia?
- 10 hrs ago Giorgia Andriani Is Teaching Us How To Slay It In An All-Black Outfit; Take A Look At Her Monochrome Outfit
Don't Miss
- Movies Udaariyaan: Ankit Gupta Thanks Fans As #FaTejo Gets 1M Posts On Instagram; Ravi Dubey Reacts To Show's Success
- Finance Sensex Plunges 500 Points; Metal, Banks Drag
- News ISIS claims responsibility for series of blasts that killed Taliban fighters
- Technology Telecom Operators Can Increase ARPU Without Tariff Hike: Here's How
- Education KCET Result 2021 To Be Announced Soon, Check KCET 2021 Direct Link And Other Details Here
- Sports 'Really wanted to prove myself at the Olympics,' says Varun Kumar
- Automobiles Yamaha Aerox 155 Launch Tomorrow; Powered By Yamaha’s Liquid-Cooled Engine From R15
- Travel Motorcycle Tour: Top Tips For Riding Long Distances
Jacqueline Fernandez poses in floral print lehenga for The Kapil Sharma Show
Jacqueline Fernandez has been working non stop since the turn of the year. The actress has multiple projects in her bag as well as other commitments that she has been taking care of. Currently one of her films released and the actress has been busy with it's promotion since. Her latest attire is the talk of the internet as it's winning everyone's hearts.
Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to post a couple of pictures of herself in a black floral lehenga. Sporting open hair and a lovely necklace the actress shared her look from her visit to a leading entertainment channel for promotion of her movie. With a complementing ring and a bracelet the actress pulled off a beautiful look and it's safe to say that she got the fan' attention as the comments section was full of praises for her appearance.
Jacqueline's film Bhoot Police recently released on OTT and the film has been praised by many on the social media, the actress has also been receiving praises for her part in the film.
Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Attack make up the list of upcoming movies of Jacqueline Fernandez.