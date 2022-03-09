ENGLISH
    Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Elegant In Saree, As She Promotes Bachchan Pandey In Mumbai

    The stunning Jacqueline Fernandez sets perfect summer goals as she dazzles the saree look with elan. Jacqueline carried off a beautiful saree as she made her appearance on a comdey show, ahead of the release of her film Bachchhan Pandey.

    The actress is also setting goals with the way she's been multi-tasking her way recently.

    On one hand, she's been promoting her upcoming potboiler Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and on the other hand, she's been shooting for her upcoming projects. She's also been carrying out her philanthropic work on Yolo, along the way.

    On the film front, apart from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus, and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few other unannounced projects.

    Woah, this girl surely knows how to work through the day on multiple projects while keeping her fashion game in point!

