    Jacqueline Fernandez Inspires Us With Her Vibrant Floral Dress And Dewy Makeup; So Fresh!

    Amid Covid-19 pandemic, a number of actors from film fraternity are doing their bit to help those in need. One of the actors, who is consistently showing support is Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress after becoming a part of Roti Bank initiative and helping Pune Police, reached out to Mumbai Police by providing them with raincoats to help them face unpredictable showers. Jacqueline Fernandez is also keeping her fans motivated with her Instagram feed. Her latest social media post featured a caption, 'You can rise up from anything' and with the post, she posted pictures in a dress, looking fresh.

    Posed beautifully with a potted plant at her back and abstract painting on the wooden floor, Jacqueline Fernandez gave us a fashion goal. She wore a sleeveless dress with a white base. Her attire was accentuated by multi-hued vibrant floral accents, with dark green as the dominating hue. Her dress was absolutely pretty and Mrs. Serial Killer actress looked as fresh as a daisy in it. While she was barefoot, she upped her look with a gold-toned sleek bracelet.

    Her makeup was also what gave us goals. She spruced up her look with glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink eye shadow. The makeup featured a dewy touch and the side-swept partly-tied tresses completed her look. Jacqueline Fernandez's picture in her pretty dress was a treat to the sore eyes. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    Photographer Courtesy: Taras Taraporvala

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
    Close