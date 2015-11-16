Showstopper: Jackky Bhagnani Ethnic Runway Look Bollywood Wardrobe Gautam Gayan

Jackky Bhagnani is a well known Bollywood star. He is the son of Indian producer Vashu Bhagnani. He made his acting debut with Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009 and was last seen in the 2015 film Welcome 2 Karachi. He is young, talented, sexy and handsome. Let's see where was he spotted recently in his handsome outfit.

Jackky Bhagnani was seen walking the ramp for Manali Jagtap's show Star Walk. The show was organised in aid of Umeed Foundation. This show was indeed successful and brought smiles to a lot of special kids. Jackky was seen donning a traditional yet fashion forward look. He was clad in a black dhoti pant and long kurta. He finished the look with a shiny, sequin Nehru coat. He looked good and stylish.

Tell us what's your view on Jackky Bhagnani's showstopper look.