ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Showstopper: Jackky Bhagnani Ethnic Runway Look

    By
    |

    Jackky Bhagnani is a well known Bollywood star. He is the son of Indian producer Vashu Bhagnani. He made his acting debut with Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009 and was last seen in the 2015 film Welcome 2 Karachi. He is young, talented, sexy and handsome. Let's see where was he spotted recently in his handsome outfit.

    Showstopper: Jackky Bhagnanis Ethnic Runway Look

    Jackky Bhagnani was seen walking the ramp for Manali Jagtap's show Star Walk. The show was organised in aid of Umeed Foundation. This show was indeed successful and brought smiles to a lot of special kids. Jackky was seen donning a traditional yet fashion forward look. He was clad in a black dhoti pant and long kurta. He finished the look with a shiny, sequin Nehru coat. He looked good and stylish.

    Showstopper: Jackky Bhagnanis Ethnic Runway Look

    Tell us what's your view on Jackky Bhagnani's showstopper look.

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue