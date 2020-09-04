Khali Peeli Actor Ishaan Khatter’s On-Screen Fashion Explains His Diverse Characters Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When we think about Ishaan Khatter, we often realise there is some level of subtlety and quiet success. He has done two films so far and a series and each of his roles has commanded attention. Ishaan Khatter seems to be somewhere between parallel and commercial cinema, blurring the lines by being relevant in both the spheres of the filmmaking if distinction has to be made. His film with Ananya Panday, Khaali Peeli will release soon and he has been sharing the looks from the film as he did for his series, A Suitable Boy. Ishaan would also be seen in a horror-comedy with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from his journey in films so far, Ishaan's fashion has been versatile too and his different costumes in his films and a series explains his character too. So, let's talk about his on-screen fashion since his movie Beyond The Clouds.

Ishaan Khatter's Look In Beyond The Clouds

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with the film, Beyond The Clouds, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, who plays Ishaan's sister in the film. In the film, he is a drug dealer, whose sister is arrested and he wants money to get his sister released from jail. Directed by Majid Majidi, the film explores siblings bond and has Ishaan dressed in dust-stained clothes. His wardrobe for this film is mostly splashed in muted hues and kept simple. He is a t-shirt and jeans boy in the film. Ishaan Khatter is also seen wearing unbuttoned shirts over his tees in the film with a black thread coiled around his neck. The tanned and sun-baked look with curly locks absolutely made him look convincing.

Ishaan Khatter's Look In Dhadak

Set in Rajasthan, Dhadak is a remake of Marathi classic, Sairat. This film marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and their chemistry in the drama film was appreciated by the audience. However, some critics and movie buffs also felt Dhadak was underwhelming and couldn't quite surpass the effect and acting that Sairat had. Dhadak is a classic love story that revolves around a rich girl and a middle-class boy. In this movie, unlike Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan Khatter's wardrobe was vibrant with lots of green and red shirts. There was a lot of pattern play to his outfits and he also sported studs to ace the quintessential Rajasthani look.

Ishaan Khatter's Look In A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy, which is yet to be released for the Indian audience, is a six-episode series based on Vikram Seth's book. In the series, Ishaan Khatter's passionate affair with courtesan Tabu is shown. Ishaan's outfits reflect the rich sensibilities of the post-partition India. In one of the looks released from the series, he is seen wooing Tabu in his dark blue shirt and white pyjamas. He is mostly seen in traditional outfits with shawls in the series and we can't wait to watch the series directed by Mira Nair.

Ishaan Khatter's Look Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. In the movie, Ishaan will play a taxi driver and Ananya Panday, a prostitute, who tries to escape the brothel. Ishaan Khatter as a taxi driver is seen dressed in simple outfits. He shared some of his looks on Instagram and one of them was a denim look, where he flaunted a denim shirt and washed denim jeans. He also shared his first look test avatar as a taxi driver. He wore a khaki-hued outfit consisting of a shirt and matching trousers. Whilst sipping tea in ordinary glass, Ishaan Khatter look his part and well, we are excited to watch the movie.

Ishaan Khatter's Look In Phone Booth

Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in the film with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror-comedy film, which is tentatively-titled Phone Booth, had Ishaan Khatter wearing a tuxedo suit just like Katrina's and Siddhant's. His tuxedo suit was black-hued with a white shirt and red bow. He sported black shoes with his ensemble and staring at Katrina in disbelief. Well, we have only got one picture of Ishaan Khatter from the movie.

So, which movie of Ishaan Khatter's look did you like the most? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: sinbadphgura