In Awe! Ash Comes In Style At Sonam's Reception

Sonam Kapoor के Reception में Abhishek के साथ पहुंची Aishwarya Rai | BoldSky

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja ended her cold war with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by personally inviting the former Miss World to grace her wedding and reception.

For her wedding ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Shweta arrived but Ash was not present. So, we assumed that maybe Ash will give the events, a miss.

But Ash took us all by surprise as she came to her reception with her husband Abhishek, in a shimmering embroidered anarkali. Her blingy ivory outfit with shades of pastel pink was meticulously sequinned and her purple-black tresses enhanced her style quotient. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of beautiful jhumkis and the bindi was just unmissable.

Her fashion game was on point as she carried herself gracefully and with aplomb. She completely left us starstruck. We would give her 10 on 10 for her stunning attire.

We also loved the fact that Ash, like Sonam, also colour-coordinated her attire with Abhishek. Her husband also sported an ivory sherwani that boasted intricate yet subtle embroidery. He colour-blocked his kurta and jacket with a royal blue pyjama.

Well, the couple looked simply awesome together. It seems that the fine art of dressing up runs in the Bachchan family.