Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Ileana D’Cruz Looks Captivating In Purple Lehenga On The Ramp
Ileana D'Cruz turned showstopper for Mrunalini Rao on the day five of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress caught all the attention as she walked the ramp in a beautiful purple lehenga. Her lehenga was heavily embroidered and Ileana pulled it off with a lot of grace. So, let us take a close look at her attire, which gave major wedding fashion goals.
So, Ileana D'cruz donned a purple-hued lehenga and caught all our attention. Her lehenga was heavily embroidered and featured intricate patterns. She paired her beautiful lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. Her choli was accentuated by silver zardosi work. The actress draped a net dupatta at her back, which featured silver embellished border. Ileana completed her look with a pair of black boots. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and purple nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look.
We absolutely loved how Ileana D'Cruz paired her ethnic lehenga with boots. With her this idea of fashion, she inspired all the women out there that you don't always need to opt high heels with ethnic outfit. Just put on your boots and slay your heavy lehengas with much ease.
So, what do you think about her lehenga? Do let us know in the comment section.